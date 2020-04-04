Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

