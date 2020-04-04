SounDAC (XSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $48,269.93

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $48,269.93 and approximately $53,445.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002383 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000356 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

