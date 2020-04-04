SounDAC (XSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,672.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $48,077.49 and $49,672.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

