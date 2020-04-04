Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is ($0.77). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

