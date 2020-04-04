SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Coinnest. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $795,110.98 and approximately $77,689.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.