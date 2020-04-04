Sparkpoint Market Cap Hits $87,955.70 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $87,955.70 and $8,226.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.02613616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202961 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,499,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,345,244,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

