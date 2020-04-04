SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.75% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $79.01.

