Spectiv (SIG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,851.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 292.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $60,390.43 and approximately $21,851.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 377.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02625576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204866 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com.

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

