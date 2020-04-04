Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $267.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002165 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.90 or 0.04501205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

