Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1,768.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018861 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.02424352 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001130 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008116 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

