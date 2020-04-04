Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $1,291.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005654 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.02460823 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001140 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008157 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.