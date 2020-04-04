Spectrum (SPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,654.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Spectrum has a market cap of $11,753.88 and approximately $7,654.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00592882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007723 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

