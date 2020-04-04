Sphere (SPHR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $575,095.06 and $48.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029805 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000434 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,853.31 or 1.01469156 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00071283 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.