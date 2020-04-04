SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $193,897.57 and approximately $7.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.01001021 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174761 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007200 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069332 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

