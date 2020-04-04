SportyCo (SPF) Price Up 23.9% This Week

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. SportyCo has a market cap of $48,460.65 and approximately $629.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin and ChaoEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02627013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00205738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin, ChaoEX and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.