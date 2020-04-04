Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 166.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Spotify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

SPOT stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.40. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.75.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.