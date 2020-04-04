Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,571,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 52,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,117,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $14.86 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

