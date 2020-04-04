Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,705 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Square worth $77,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.47 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

