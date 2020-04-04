StableUSD (USDS) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00014086 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $137,950.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02608361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202274 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,051,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,878 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.