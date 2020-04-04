Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of Stag Industrial worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

