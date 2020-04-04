Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.0417 on Major Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $207,425.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.01008702 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,255,363 coins and its circulating supply is 97,100,999 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

