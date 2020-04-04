Stakinglab Price Reaches $0.0163 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a market cap of $6,586.00 and $667.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00341510 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00417488 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006822 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,068,424 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

