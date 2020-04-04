Starbase (STAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $81,027.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.76 or 0.04491045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037250 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009690 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

