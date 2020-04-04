STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00015645 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Tokens.net, Kyber Network and HitBTC. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $34.38 million and approximately $583,874.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.95 or 0.04598112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036998 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKCoin, DSX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Tokens.net, IDCM and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

