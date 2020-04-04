State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

