Status (SNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.20 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, OOOBTC, Liqui and Ethfinex. Status has a market cap of $59.80 million and $43.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02627645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00203255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Tidex, ABCC, ChaoEX, Binance, Gate.io, DEx.top, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Liqui, Cobinhood, Neraex, LATOKEN, DragonEX, BigONE, Kucoin, DDEX, IDAX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, CoinTiger, Huobi, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Upbit, Koinex, Poloniex, TOPBTC, IDCM, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.