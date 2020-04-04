Steem Dollars Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $60,248.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00012784 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,783.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.03487858 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00757565 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,214,207 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

