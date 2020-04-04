Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $164,171.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00012777 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.03493065 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002687 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00747339 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005000 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,243,375 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.