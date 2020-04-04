Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $67.78 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002693 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, RuDEX, Huobi and Poloniex. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.78 million and $17.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.55 or 0.03503484 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00772601 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000599 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 388,188,022 coins and its circulating supply is 371,213,928 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, RuDEX, Binance, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

