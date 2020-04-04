SteepCoin Trading 61.7% Higher This Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. SteepCoin has a market cap of $36,631.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000616 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001126 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.