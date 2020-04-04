Stellar Price Reaches $0.0416 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Binance, Bitbns and Vebitcoin. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $845.07 million and approximately $318.00 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.02625341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00104241 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,894 coins and its circulating supply is 20,311,174,969 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Binance, Vebitcoin, ABCC, BitMart, Stronghold, Poloniex, OKEx, Kryptono, Kraken, Huobi, Koinex, Bitfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Ovis, CEX.IO, GOPAX, Exmo, Exrates, Kuna, RippleFox, C2CX, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Indodax, Koineks, Bittrex, ZB.COM, BCEX, CryptoMarket, Upbit, Liquid and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.