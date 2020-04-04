Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194,145 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Steris worth $28,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $235,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Steris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $138.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $148.07. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

