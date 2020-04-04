Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

