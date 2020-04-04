Stipend (SPD) Market Capitalization Reaches $43,166.45

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $43,166.45 and $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00999404 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00174703 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007236 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068730 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

