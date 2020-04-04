STK Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,724.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. STK has a market cap of $401,051.56 and $9,724.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, STK has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.02625252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

STK Profile

STK was first traded on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken. STK’s official website is stktoken.com. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.