Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,324 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,843% compared to the average volume of 274 call options.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cannae by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,658,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after buying an additional 567,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cannae by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,211,000 after buying an additional 240,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,476,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $26.89 on Friday. Cannae has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

