StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 192,178.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after buying an additional 1,750,746 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,809,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $8,406,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $8,060,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

STNE stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

