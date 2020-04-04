Storeum (STO) Price Hits $0.0156 on Exchanges

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 64.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $23,286.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Storeum has traded 86.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000513 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005345 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001810 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002259 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

