Storj (STORJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.24 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Storj has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx, Gate.io and Livecoin. Storj has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and $2.24 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.02603513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00202436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Liqui, Huobi, Ethfinex, ABCC, OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX, Upbit, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Tidex, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Liquid, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

