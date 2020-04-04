Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $338,806.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.02608136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, Radar Relay, WazirX, IDEX, YoBit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

