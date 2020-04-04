STPT Achieves Market Cap of $14.03 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One STPT token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. STPT has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.02610300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for STPT is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

