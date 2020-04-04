STRAKS One Day Volume Reaches $11.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $22,672.57 and approximately $11.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.02117160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.31 or 0.03494641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00594051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00797004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00076160 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00486582 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.