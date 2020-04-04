Stratis Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and $895,705.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004095 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000528 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045805 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,746,523 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittylicious and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

