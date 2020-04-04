Streamit Coin Price Down 86% Over Last 7 Days (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 52.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $102,578.54 and $18,400.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 86% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00340463 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00415156 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006772 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

STREAM is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 12,003,239 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.