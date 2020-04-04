Streamr DATAcoin Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, DragonEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $29.39 million and $1.94 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02608635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bancor Network, IDEX, DragonEX, BitForex, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

