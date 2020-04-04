StrongHands Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. StrongHands has a total market cap of $224,270.52 and $247.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,785,669,729 coins and its circulating supply is 16,372,475,375 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

