Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

