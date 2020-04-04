Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $825.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Tidex, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

