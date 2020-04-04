Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.