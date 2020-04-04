Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Sun Communities worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

